- Added 3 new challenges (w/ achievements)
- Added a new unique weapon
- Added new music for dark floors
- Added candles to down-ladders and statues so they can be seen better in dark floors
- Fixed some weird navigation behavior with nightcrawlers
- Nightcrawlers now correctly trigger music transitions
- URLs in credits are now truncated and show the full URL in a tooltip
- Fixed enemies leaving a lingering hitbox after they die that can catch projectiles
- Reduced the number of arrows, bolts, and medicine vials offered in boss rushes
- Increased one enemy's health a little bit
- Fixed spider eggs sometimes spawning at the map origin
- Fixed thrown items having the hitbox active at the map origin for one frame
- When killing a boss that has summoned enemies, the remaining summoned enemies will die as usual but they will no longer count as kills for stats
Update 7/24
