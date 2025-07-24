 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19350172 Edited 24 July 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 3 new challenges (w/ achievements)
  • Added a new unique weapon
  • Added new music for dark floors
  • Added candles to down-ladders and statues so they can be seen better in dark floors
  • Fixed some weird navigation behavior with nightcrawlers
  • Nightcrawlers now correctly trigger music transitions
  • URLs in credits are now truncated and show the full URL in a tooltip
  • Fixed enemies leaving a lingering hitbox after they die that can catch projectiles
  • Reduced the number of arrows, bolts, and medicine vials offered in boss rushes
  • Increased one enemy's health a little bit
  • Fixed spider eggs sometimes spawning at the map origin
  • Fixed thrown items having the hitbox active at the map origin for one frame
  • When killing a boss that has summoned enemies, the remaining summoned enemies will die as usual but they will no longer count as kills for stats

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3247691
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3247692
  • Loading history…
Depot 3247694
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link