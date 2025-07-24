

Overview: smgs buffed, lightings fixed, footstep sounds increased, dwarf buffed, frogman nerfed,shotgun nerfed, snipers buffed, reload speed up for assault and smg, music on one ear fixed now plays on both ears, some small map fixes









Gameplay:



Post processing effects are applied directly at spawn. With two fallbacks at 3 and 10 seconds after spawning.





Characters

Ninja:

Footstep sound 8x multiplier



Dwarf:

Hp increased from 180 to 250 (7 shots with ak)

Movement speed increased from 1.35 to 1.40

Footstep sound 4x multiplier



Statue:

Footstep sound 4x multiplier





Frogman:

Hp decreased from 2000 to 1000(in practice it should be killed a bit less than one magazine from some weapons and a bit more than one magazine with other weapons.

Footstep sound 8x multiplier

Movement speed decreased from 1.2 to 1.15



Ninja:

movement speed increased from 1.6 to 2.1



Acceleration increased from 1500 to 2000





Guns:



Shotgun:

Damage decreased from 20 per bullet to 10 per bullet.

Shotgun shoots 9 pellets instead of 8. Making a full hit do 90 damage. That means two shot's the ninja with full hits, but more likely 3 shots. with the increased spread the shot gun should both be nerfed vs the dwarf but also may be the best option as it is easiest to hit with the shotgun.

Bullet spread increased from 0.045 to 0.05



Uzi:

Mag size increased from 40 to 45

Fire rate delay between bullets decreased from 0.06 to 0.05 this

Reload increased from 1.0 to 1.1





Ak74:

Mag size increased from 35-40

Fire rate delay between bullets decreased from 0.08 to 0.065

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.6

Reload animation speed increased from 1.0 to 1.3



M16:

Headshot multiplier decreased from 2 to 1.5



Mk11(sniper)

Magsize increased from 3 to 10.

damage increased from 45 to 60

headeshot multiplier decreased from 3 to 2

Flashlight bigger surface. changed from 2.5 to 3.



Bolt action rifle(sniper)

Renamed 50 caliber

Flashlight bigger surface. changed from 2.5 to 3.

Mag size increased from 3 to 5

Damage increased from 60 to 90

Head shot multiplier is 5 meaning a headshot will do 450 damage oneshoting ninja, oneshoting dwarf but needs 3 headshots to kill frogman.



MapFix:

Ruin:



Objectives slightly are larger

Staris collison is now replaced with a angled slop making movement much smoother and fixing movement issues with stairs

SpawnProtected sone kill time decreased from 6 to 3 seconds.

Spawnphase two spawns implimented

phase one and two spawns on gun team is less scatterd.



City of the gods:

Light intensity decreased from 10 to 2

Some Buildings moved a bit

Objectives moved

Spawns Moved



InTesting this patch:

Server Browser joins session when a server is clicked test(join button removed)

Wind sound replication issues fix test

KnifeSound Replication issues fix test

Join Random game button in main menu Test

