24 July 2025 Build 19350120 Edited 24 July 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview: smgs buffed, lightings fixed, footstep sounds increased, dwarf buffed, frogman nerfed,shotgun nerfed, snipers buffed, reload speed up for assault and smg, music on one ear fixed now plays on both ears, some small map fixes




Gameplay:

Post processing effects are applied directly at spawn. With two fallbacks at 3 and 10 seconds after spawning.


Characters
Ninja:
Footstep sound 8x multiplier

Dwarf:
Hp increased from 180 to 250 (7 shots with ak)
Movement speed increased from 1.35 to 1.40
Footstep sound 4x multiplier

Statue:
Footstep sound 4x multiplier


Frogman:
Hp decreased from 2000 to 1000(in practice it should be killed a bit less than one magazine from some weapons and a bit more than one magazine with other weapons.
Footstep sound 8x multiplier
Movement speed decreased from 1.2 to 1.15

Ninja:
movement speed increased from 1.6 to 2.1

Acceleration increased from 1500 to 2000


Guns:

Shotgun:
Damage decreased from 20 per bullet to 10 per bullet.
Shotgun shoots 9 pellets instead of 8. Making a full hit do 90 damage. That means two shot's the ninja with full hits, but more likely 3 shots. with the increased spread the shot gun should both be nerfed vs the dwarf but also may be the best option as it is easiest to hit with the shotgun.
Bullet spread increased from 0.045 to 0.05

Uzi:
Mag size increased from 40 to 45
Fire rate delay between bullets decreased from 0.06 to 0.05 this
Reload increased from 1.0 to 1.1


Ak74:
Mag size increased from 35-40
Fire rate delay between bullets decreased from 0.08 to 0.065
Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.6
Reload animation speed increased from 1.0 to 1.3

M16:
Headshot multiplier decreased from 2 to 1.5

Mk11(sniper)
Magsize increased from 3 to 10.
damage increased from 45 to 60
headeshot multiplier decreased from 3 to 2
Flashlight bigger surface. changed from 2.5 to 3.

Bolt action rifle(sniper)
Renamed 50 caliber
Flashlight bigger surface. changed from 2.5 to 3.
Mag size increased from 3 to 5
Damage increased from 60 to 90
Head shot multiplier is 5 meaning a headshot will do 450 damage oneshoting ninja, oneshoting dwarf but needs 3 headshots to kill frogman.

MapFix:
Ruin:

Objectives slightly are larger
Staris collison is now replaced with a angled slop making movement much smoother and fixing movement issues with stairs
SpawnProtected sone kill time decreased from 6 to 3 seconds.
Spawnphase two spawns implimented
phase one and two spawns on gun team is less scatterd.

City of the gods:
Light intensity decreased from 10 to 2
Some Buildings moved a bit
Objectives moved
Spawns Moved

InTesting this patch:
Server Browser joins session when a server is clicked test(join button removed)
Wind sound replication issues fix test
KnifeSound Replication issues fix test
Join Random game button in main menu Test

