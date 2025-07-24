Hitboxes tightened for both mobs and players



Collisions should now feel more fair and intuitive



New audio cue when taking damage



TL;DR:Hey everyone! Quick update today focused on something many of you pointed out (and I very much agreed with):Like, "why did I take damage from that dude’s toenail grazing my scalp" kind of chonky.This patch tightens up hitboxes across the board—player and mobs alike—so collisions should now feel a lot more fair and readable. Specifically, I’ve adjusted the collision shapes to better match the visible sprite bounds, especially vertically.In 2D games like Bearzerk, everything collides in screen space, not depth. So when the bottom of an enemy overlaps the top of your head, it’s technically a “hit,” even if it visually feels like you were on different planes. That’s what was happening before. It felt off. It was off. That’s fixed now.– New audio feedback when you take damage, to make hits feel more impactful (and hopefully help you avoid eating five in a row by accident).Thanks again to everyone giving feedback on hitboxes—it really helps make the game feel better. As always, if something still feels weird, yell at me on Discord or Reddit and I’ll keep tweaking.More weirdness coming soon.– Your probably-not-colliding-with-your-shoes-anymore solo dev