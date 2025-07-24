 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19349937 Edited 24 July 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Hot fix Turtle Beach: Harbor Ledges attackers falling through the ground.
* Lighten up the undersea volcano levels as they are too dark on televisions
* Flame Angel animation fix (seen on volcano levels)
* Atlantis Marketplace needed a balance pass. It was too easy.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 343162
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link