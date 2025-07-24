* Hot fix Turtle Beach: Harbor Ledges attackers falling through the ground.
* Lighten up the undersea volcano levels as they are too dark on televisions
* Flame Angel animation fix (seen on volcano levels)
* Atlantis Marketplace needed a balance pass. It was too easy.
