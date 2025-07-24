 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19349902 Edited 24 July 2025 – 21:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here are the changes for this version:

  • Reimu's Bomb bug has been addressed.
  • Dynamic difficulty has been altered. Opponents should now be getting more points, denoting harder difficulty.
  • Opponents may now increase their wager.
  • Lowered wallet price to 500 crystals.
  • Made mini games and weather events appear more frequently.
  • Dialogue has been added to opponents to denote difficulty. I also gave Hatate more funny lines.


That should be it for the majority of the to-do list. There may till be more micro-updates in the near future. In any case, continue with the suggestions, any issues you find, or just anything cool you want me to add, and I'll add it to the to-do list for a later update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3428331
