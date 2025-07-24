Patchê 04 is live! We fixed a bunch of things and gave the game that extra polish based on your feedback

FIXED ISSUES:

Fixed an issue that prevented some saves from loading correctly.,

Fixed a rare issue that blocked progress and prevented completing the campaign.,

Fixed a rare bug where characters could “fall through the floor” after loading a save.,

Fixed a rare visual bug causing black and white artifacts when loading a save.,

Fences now load with the correct rotation.,

Missions requiring building a specific object inside a house can now be completed normally.,

It’s no longer possible to lasso animals while they’re entering the barn.,

The windmill can now be edited or removed after construction.,

General improvements to NPC behavior.,

NPCs no longer enter or leave interiors at the same time as the player.,

Missions now remove the correct items when the timer runs out.,

Fixed dialogue that had no exit option.,

Fixed an issue when connecting a controller and opening the input screen.,