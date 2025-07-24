- Stun guns now have a proper set of effects. Against large creatures or smaller, with a success rate based on the target's size and armor, they can cause the target to release all their grabs, and will also briefly prevent them from acting. Zombies don't feel pain so this isn't likely to be more than a second or two, but it might get you free from a bad situation.
- Adjusted goose aggression. They're still going to attack if you get too close, but you can scare them off by shouting or bopping them now, and they shouldn't beeline over to you like rabid dogs as soon as they see you.
- Improved map vision mechanics. Binoculars and weapon scopes now increase your ability to make out detail at range, as does the survival skill.
- Underfed animals and monsters will no longer lay eggs or give birth. Animals and monsters will not lay eggs or give birth if there are 100 or more monsters in the reality bubble.
- Reworked hunting assignments from the faction camp board, fixing a bug that caused it to generate human corpses. The job no longer repeats indefinitely, and hunters now return with food (or not) according to their skills. Hunting uses perception, survival, and marksmanship, while trapping uses perception, survival, and devices. Generally speaking, the results should be more generous than they were, though you don't always get anything.
- Characters in any faction who witness a member of their own faction die now get a modest morale penalty for a couple of days unless they have the numb, psychopath, or sapiovore traits. Characters with the spiritual trait get a reduced penalty. This penalty also applies to the player character if they send an NPC out on a faction camp mission and said NPC dies offscreen.
- Optimist and Pessimist (formerly Bad Tempered) now give a permanent +10 or -10 morale effect. Previously they were applying a bunch of multipliers leading to some really kooky results.
- NPCs now receive proper proficiencies and backgrounds from their profession.
- Renamed the "mouth" body part to "face" as this part has always been intended to mean everything below the eyes.
- Reworked fall/knockback damage to characters. It now selects a semi-random number of body parts to damage, scaling with impact force, rather than hitting all parts at once no matter what. It can do slightly more damage per part, but now padded helmets designed to protect from falls (bicycle, motorcycle, horseback, tanker, and EOD helmets) offer somewhat better protection.
- The Head Alloy Plating CBM is now the Cranial Reinforcement CBM, an implant which provides a small amount of integrated armor along with this effect. This CBM no longer conflicts with skin mutations, but does conflict with huge, tiny, and horn mutations.
- Many new MShockXOtto+ tiles.
- Capped material breathability at 100%.
- Fixed several "morale X is inconsistent" error messages.
- Fixed a bunch of errors with the Megafauna mod, which should work fine now.
- Improved some rotation code on the back end, possibly squashing a few bugs related to map rotation.
- More stews and soups are liquid, so you can't keep clam chowder loose in your pocket.
Updates 7-24-2025
Update notes via Steam Community
