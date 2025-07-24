 Skip to content
24 July 2025
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Summer 2025!
  • Featuring 10 new community maps: Citadel, Aquarius, Fulgur, Cargo, Conifer, Boardwalk, Blowout, Mannhole, Demolition, and Pressure
  • Added the Summer 2025 Cosmetic Case
    • Contains 23 new community-contributed items

  • Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
    • Taunt: The Final Score
    • Taunt: Bear Hug
    • Taunt: Texan Trickshot
    • Taunt: Flying Colors

  • Added 14 new community-created Unusual effects
    • 7 new effects for Unusual hats
    • 7 new effects for Unusual taunts

  • All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2025 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.
  • The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2025

General
  • Fixed the Frontline Field Recorder not using its normal map
  • Fixed The Texas Half-Pants not fully using rimlight
  • Fixed the Das Hazmattenhatten's materials not using its normal map
  • Fixed The Bazaar Bargain's scope being painted when using the Saccharine Striped, Team Detail, Gobi Glazed, and Team Charged war paints
  • Fixed some outdated in-game tips
  • Reduced default value for ConVar 'tf_mm_next_map_vote_time' from 30s to 15s
  • Updated materials for The Candy Cane to fix consistency issues
  • Updated lightwarptexture setting for the blood version of the Half-Zatoichi
  • Updated the Strasbourg Scholar to improve clipping
  • Updated the Heavy's model to add a 'bullets' bodygroup for cosmetics
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals
  • Updated cp_fortezza
    • Reworked routes between Point A and Last
    • Improved lighting and visuals across the map
    • Clipping fixes

  • Updated vsh_distillery, vsh_maul, vsh_nucleus, vsh_outburst, vsh_skirmish, and vsh_tinyrock
    • Big thanks to Whurr, Starfall and Bradasparky for reporting bugs and suggesting changes.
    • Balance changes
      • Consecutive Wall Climbs no longer cut your preexisting speed
      • Mini-Sentries now deal 80% damage (up from 50%)
      • Crit-boosted Miniguns now deal 70% damage (up from 60%)
      • Reduced the Mighty Slam's damage at point-blank range
      • Rebalanced Hale's damage against buildings
        • Level 1 buildings are destroyed with a single punch
        • Level 2 and 3 buildings now require two punches
        • The Wrangler Shield adds an additional punch to the required count
        • Ability-based damage to buildings is unchanged

    • Bugfixes
      • Fixed a crash caused by the string pool overflowing over time
      • Fixed Hale's attacks applying knockback in the wrong direction
      • Fixed dead players being flagged as AFK and kicked for idling during long rounds
      • Fixed the round timer resetting to 60 seconds if it was lower when the number of alive Mercs dropped to 5
      • Fixed Hale being able to punch immediately as the Sweeping Charge ends.
      • Fixed Hale's punch knockback being too strong against Demoman, Heavy, and Medic
      • Fixed healing effects from the Warrior's Spirit and the Powerjack erasing overheal
      • Fixed the Quick-Fix occasionally failing to mirror the patient's Wall Climbing
      • Fixed a rare bug at the start of a round where Hale couldn't move
      • Fixed being able to Wall Climb off of projectiles

