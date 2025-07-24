Featuring 10 new community maps: Citadel, Aquarius, Fulgur, Cargo, Conifer, Boardwalk, Blowout, Mannhole, Demolition, and Pressure



Added the Summer 2025 Cosmetic Case Contains 23 new community-contributed items



Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: The Final Score

Taunt: Bear Hug

Taunt: Texan Trickshot

Taunt: Flying Colors



Added 14 new community-created Unusual effects 7 new effects for Unusual hats

7 new effects for Unusual taunts



All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2025 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.



The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2025



Fixed the Frontline Field Recorder not using its normal map



Fixed The Texas Half-Pants not fully using rimlight



Fixed the Das Hazmattenhatten's materials not using its normal map



Fixed The Bazaar Bargain's scope being painted when using the Saccharine Striped, Team Detail, Gobi Glazed, and Team Charged war paints



Fixed some outdated in-game tips



Reduced default value for ConVar 'tf_mm_next_map_vote_time' from 30s to 15s



Updated materials for The Candy Cane to fix consistency issues



Updated lightwarptexture setting for the blood version of the Half-Zatoichi



Updated the Strasbourg Scholar to improve clipping



Updated the Heavy's model to add a 'bullets' bodygroup for cosmetics



Updated/Added some tournament medals



Updated cp_fortezza Reworked routes between Point A and Last

Improved lighting and visuals across the map

Clipping fixes



Updated vsh_distillery, vsh_maul, vsh_nucleus, vsh_outburst, vsh_skirmish, and vsh_tinyrock Big thanks to Whurr, Starfall and Bradasparky for reporting bugs and suggesting changes.

Balance changes Consecutive Wall Climbs no longer cut your preexisting speed

Mini-Sentries now deal 80% damage (up from 50%)

Crit-boosted Miniguns now deal 70% damage (up from 60%)

Reduced the Mighty Slam's damage at point-blank range

Rebalanced Hale's damage against buildings Level 1 buildings are destroyed with a single punch

Level 2 and 3 buildings now require two punches

The Wrangler Shield adds an additional punch to the required count

Ability-based damage to buildings is unchanged

Bugfixes Fixed a crash caused by the string pool overflowing over time

Fixed Hale's attacks applying knockback in the wrong direction

Fixed dead players being flagged as AFK and kicked for idling during long rounds

Fixed the round timer resetting to 60 seconds if it was lower when the number of alive Mercs dropped to 5

Fixed Hale being able to punch immediately as the Sweeping Charge ends.

Fixed Hale's punch knockback being too strong against Demoman, Heavy, and Medic

Fixed healing effects from the Warrior's Spirit and the Powerjack erasing overheal

Fixed the Quick-Fix occasionally failing to mirror the patient's Wall Climbing

Fixed a rare bug at the start of a round where Hale couldn't move

Fixed being able to Wall Climb off of projectiles





