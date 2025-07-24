Summer 2025!
- Featuring 10 new community maps: Citadel, Aquarius, Fulgur, Cargo, Conifer, Boardwalk, Blowout, Mannhole, Demolition, and Pressure
- Added the Summer 2025 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 23 new community-contributed items
- Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: The Final Score
- Taunt: Bear Hug
- Taunt: Texan Trickshot
- Taunt: Flying Colors
- Taunt: The Final Score
- Added 14 new community-created Unusual effects
- 7 new effects for Unusual hats
- 7 new effects for Unusual taunts
- 7 new effects for Unusual hats
- All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2025 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.
- The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2025
General
- Fixed the Frontline Field Recorder not using its normal map
- Fixed The Texas Half-Pants not fully using rimlight
- Fixed the Das Hazmattenhatten's materials not using its normal map
- Fixed The Bazaar Bargain's scope being painted when using the Saccharine Striped, Team Detail, Gobi Glazed, and Team Charged war paints
- Fixed some outdated in-game tips
- Reduced default value for ConVar 'tf_mm_next_map_vote_time' from 30s to 15s
- Updated materials for The Candy Cane to fix consistency issues
- Updated lightwarptexture setting for the blood version of the Half-Zatoichi
- Updated the Strasbourg Scholar to improve clipping
- Updated the Heavy's model to add a 'bullets' bodygroup for cosmetics
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated cp_fortezza
- Reworked routes between Point A and Last
- Improved lighting and visuals across the map
- Clipping fixes
- Reworked routes between Point A and Last
- Updated vsh_distillery, vsh_maul, vsh_nucleus, vsh_outburst, vsh_skirmish, and vsh_tinyrock
- Big thanks to Whurr, Starfall and Bradasparky for reporting bugs and suggesting changes.
- Balance changes
- Consecutive Wall Climbs no longer cut your preexisting speed
- Mini-Sentries now deal 80% damage (up from 50%)
- Crit-boosted Miniguns now deal 70% damage (up from 60%)
- Reduced the Mighty Slam's damage at point-blank range
- Rebalanced Hale's damage against buildings
- Level 1 buildings are destroyed with a single punch
- Level 2 and 3 buildings now require two punches
- The Wrangler Shield adds an additional punch to the required count
- Ability-based damage to buildings is unchanged
- Level 1 buildings are destroyed with a single punch
- Consecutive Wall Climbs no longer cut your preexisting speed
- Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash caused by the string pool overflowing over time
- Fixed Hale's attacks applying knockback in the wrong direction
- Fixed dead players being flagged as AFK and kicked for idling during long rounds
- Fixed the round timer resetting to 60 seconds if it was lower when the number of alive Mercs dropped to 5
- Fixed Hale being able to punch immediately as the Sweeping Charge ends.
- Fixed Hale's punch knockback being too strong against Demoman, Heavy, and Medic
- Fixed healing effects from the Warrior's Spirit and the Powerjack erasing overheal
- Fixed the Quick-Fix occasionally failing to mirror the patient's Wall Climbing
- Fixed a rare bug at the start of a round where Hale couldn't move
- Fixed being able to Wall Climb off of projectiles
- Fixed a crash caused by the string pool overflowing over time
- Big thanks to Whurr, Starfall and Bradasparky for reporting bugs and suggesting changes.
Changed files in this update