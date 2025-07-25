Made some adjustments to one of the ending scenes to hopefully reduce lag / improve performance. Unfortunately this might be the limit to what we can do because the version of Godot we have does not feature the ability to bake lights in Compatibility mode (even though Compatibility mode's purpose is to accommodate lower-end specs). While lights & shadows are the most likely culprit for the drop in framerate, we would have to upgrade to the latest version which would introduce additional bugs.
Optimizing Ending Cutscenes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3346822
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update