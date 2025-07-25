 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Made some adjustments to one of the ending scenes to hopefully reduce lag / improve performance. Unfortunately this might be the limit to what we can do because the version of Godot we have does not feature the ability to bake lights in Compatibility mode (even though Compatibility mode's purpose is to accommodate lower-end specs). While lights & shadows are the most likely culprit for the drop in framerate, we would have to upgrade to the latest version which would introduce additional bugs.

