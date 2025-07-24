Tech

- Smoother processing of pieces falling diagonally

- Internal improvements to game stability

Polish

- Added map indicators showing where stairs to lower floors are located once uncovered

- Added additional comic popups explaining Upkeep and Drain when players pick up the relevant items

- Added indicators on the spell buttons indicating when items/spells have upkeep

- Added better visual feedback for comic popups

- Added tweaks to prevent players from using Glove/Vambrace Overdrivers, Unstable Mana Trigger and Warm Fuzzy Feelings when there are no viable targets

Bugfix

- Bugfix for game crashing in Lava level

- Bugfix for game hanging when performing fast travel

- Bugfix for Chilling Beam not working

- Bugfix for Cementicore Mane not working as intended

- Bugfix for game hanging if player attempts to use Glove/Vambrace Overdrivers without enough viable targets

- Bugfix for game errors when player is fighting Jellyfloat

- Bugfix for visual glitch when player enters shop with no available Conveyance items

- Bugfix for Masamewne/Mewramasa not processing Upkeep properly

- Bugfix for visual glitch when players change video settings and colorblind mode simultaneously

- Bugfix for time freeze display not appearing when player loads a continue save

- Bugfix for time freeze display appearing off centered

- Bugfix for game glitching when players attempt to rebind controller inputs to mouse and keyboard setup and vice versa

- Bugfix for large enemies tackling diagonally to hit player

- Bugfix for certain spells not displaying Drain requirements properly