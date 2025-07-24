Tech
- Smoother processing of pieces falling diagonally
- Internal improvements to game stability
Polish
- Added map indicators showing where stairs to lower floors are located once uncovered
- Added additional comic popups explaining Upkeep and Drain when players pick up the relevant items
- Added indicators on the spell buttons indicating when items/spells have upkeep
- Added better visual feedback for comic popups
- Added tweaks to prevent players from using Glove/Vambrace Overdrivers, Unstable Mana Trigger and Warm Fuzzy Feelings when there are no viable targets
Bugfix
- Bugfix for game crashing in Lava level
- Bugfix for game hanging when performing fast travel
- Bugfix for Chilling Beam not working
- Bugfix for Cementicore Mane not working as intended
- Bugfix for game hanging if player attempts to use Glove/Vambrace Overdrivers without enough viable targets
- Bugfix for game errors when player is fighting Jellyfloat
- Bugfix for visual glitch when player enters shop with no available Conveyance items
- Bugfix for Masamewne/Mewramasa not processing Upkeep properly
- Bugfix for visual glitch when players change video settings and colorblind mode simultaneously
- Bugfix for time freeze display not appearing when player loads a continue save
- Bugfix for time freeze display appearing off centered
- Bugfix for game glitching when players attempt to rebind controller inputs to mouse and keyboard setup and vice versa
- Bugfix for large enemies tackling diagonally to hit player
- Bugfix for certain spells not displaying Drain requirements properly
