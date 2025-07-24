 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19349775 Edited 24 July 2025 – 21:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- (QoL) sort options for bookshelf
- healers receive discount to remove debuffs

Fix
- fixed food ui
- fixed friendship popup translations
- fixed unseeable popup after night
- fixed missing cat accessory names
- fixed same play session new game retains unlocked locations



Notes
- so the secret to being prolific is just to have game-breaking bugs. ahaha
- im seeing that eating is still delayed but it should work, ill fix in the next update
- why did i add item descriptions in the first place... to think the number of decors and accessories i can just throw in otherwise...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
