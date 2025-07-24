New

- (QoL) sort options for bookshelf

- healers receive discount to remove debuffs



Fix

- fixed food ui

- fixed friendship popup translations

- fixed unseeable popup after night

- fixed missing cat accessory names

- fixed same play session new game retains unlocked locations







Notes

- so the secret to being prolific is just to have game-breaking bugs. ahaha

- im seeing that eating is still delayed but it should work, ill fix in the next update

- why did i add item descriptions in the first place... to think the number of decors and accessories i can just throw in otherwise...