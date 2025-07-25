We have just released an new update with the following fixes:

Fixed Comrade-in-Arms Academic View found in Man-at-Arms Hero Shrine

Resized Stealth so it doesn't get cut off

Fixed broken descriptions found on the Academic View in the Grave Robber's Chapter 4 hero story

Fixed Meat Hook Academic View description

Fixed a crash related to relationship reveal if another's skill tooltip is open via gamepad

Updated Korean Localization

Fixed Bundle of Contracts buff descriptions on conditions section in the character sheet

Gamepad: Fixed an issue where button mappings were duplicated "Expand tooltip" conflicted with "Embark" in Embark scene

Fixed an issue when loading an old save and the old max HP values changed resulting in heroes not starting at max life.

Fixed an issue with token/dot description tooltips in combat showing missing and/or duplicate strings

Fixed another instance of text overflowing, this time in the Physician path tooltip

Modding: FMOD/custom audio work now functional for development