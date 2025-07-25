 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19349770 Edited 25 July 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have just released an new update with the following fixes:

  • Fixed Comrade-in-Arms Academic View found in Man-at-Arms Hero Shrine

  • Resized Stealth so it doesn't get cut off 

  • Fixed broken descriptions found on the Academic View in the Grave Robber's Chapter 4 hero story

  • Fixed Meat Hook Academic View description

  • Fixed a crash related to relationship reveal if another's skill tooltip is open via gamepad 

  • Updated Korean Localization

  • Fixed Bundle of Contracts buff descriptions on conditions section in the character sheet

  • Gamepad: Fixed an issue where button mappings were duplicated "Expand tooltip" conflicted with "Embark" in Embark scene

  • Fixed an issue when loading an old save and the old max HP values changed resulting in heroes not starting at max life. 

  • Fixed an issue with token/dot description tooltips in combat showing missing and/or duplicate strings

  • Fixed another instance of text overflowing, this time in the Physician path tooltip

  • Modding: FMOD/custom audio work now functional for development

  • Modding: tokens now play pop animation when added to character

