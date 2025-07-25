We have just released an new update with the following fixes:
Fixed Comrade-in-Arms Academic View found in Man-at-Arms Hero Shrine
Resized Stealth so it doesn't get cut off
Fixed broken descriptions found on the Academic View in the Grave Robber's Chapter 4 hero story
Fixed Meat Hook Academic View description
Fixed a crash related to relationship reveal if another's skill tooltip is open via gamepad
Updated Korean Localization
Fixed Bundle of Contracts buff descriptions on conditions section in the character sheet
Gamepad: Fixed an issue where button mappings were duplicated "Expand tooltip" conflicted with "Embark" in Embark scene
Fixed an issue when loading an old save and the old max HP values changed resulting in heroes not starting at max life.
Fixed an issue with token/dot description tooltips in combat showing missing and/or duplicate strings
Fixed another instance of text overflowing, this time in the Physician path tooltip
Modding: FMOD/custom audio work now functional for development
Modding: tokens now play pop animation when added to character
