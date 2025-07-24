- Fix model animation issues that cause it to disappear when skipping dialogues and scenes.
- Reset initial model when retrying a sliding puzzle.
- Ensure current audio is properly destroyed when quitting an episode.
- Suppress input events during element transitions to prevent hidden audio effects from triggering.
- Refactor and enhance UI sound effects, including clicks, hovers, and transitions.
- Resolve the exit game bug on Windows platforms.
v0.12.0 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
New release which primarily focuses on bug fixes and enhanced UI sound effects.
