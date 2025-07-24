 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19349657 Edited 25 July 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New release which primarily focuses on bug fixes and enhanced UI sound effects.

  • Fix model animation issues that cause it to disappear when skipping dialogues and scenes.
  • Reset initial model when retrying a sliding puzzle.
  • Ensure current audio is properly destroyed when quitting an episode.
  • Suppress input events during element transitions to prevent hidden audio effects from triggering.
  • Refactor and enhance UI sound effects, including clicks, hovers, and transitions.
  • Resolve the exit game bug on Windows platforms.

