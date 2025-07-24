 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Hi everyone! We just pushed a small hotfix based on the recent feedback!

Changelog v-570-b54fae3:
- Crash fix: Possible crash in the cartridge menu
- Crash fix: Possible crash with the bot
- Bug fix: Sometimes it was not possible to select a cartridge
- Bug fix: On higher distances, it was sometimes not possible to interact with the train anymore
- Improvement: Bot avoids dashing into certain wagons (e.g. miner) by accident and in canyon
- Improvement: Bot shows an error message when a player is in its way; it also waits only 2 seconds instead of 3 for the player to move away.

Let us know if you have further issues !
See you on track :)!

