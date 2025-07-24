 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19349577 Edited 24 July 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes : Tow Truck/Map

> TOWTRUCK

The tow truck overhaul is the biggest visual change in this update.

With a gentler ramp and a wider platform, some vehicles like the Korn or the Master can now be placed on it.

> ADDITIONS

  • Redesign of the tow truck UV link

  • Addition of a new accessory on the Master (Tow truck beacon)

  • Modification of many rural areas in Amboise (Groves/Forests/Meadows)

  • Redesign of the work zone at La Perle

  • Addition of a new house at Tilleuls (Plot 323)

  • Added support for saving private servers by IP and port

  • Added options for display settings, including resolution, fullscreen mode, and refresh rate

  • Added a mic test menu in settings

  • Added Steam Cloud save support for settings, key bindings, and saved servers

  • Admins can now interact to forcibly delete certain objects

  • Ajout de la commande admin /unfake permettant de remplacer le fake le plus proche

  • Redesign of 2 houses at La Bondonnière (Plot 331/332)

  • Redesign of the following objects :

    • Mobile radar ID -> 37

    • Wheelbarrow ID -> 66

    • Tool trolley ID -> 114

    • Mouse ID -> 1031

    • Desk ID -> 1035

    • Post-it Id -> 1107 With 7 additional color variations

    • Mustard ID -> 1510

    • Pickle jar ID -> 1511

  • Added snapping to the flower pot ID -> 1343

  • Adjusted engine sound placement for the bus, the coach, and the Stellar 911

> FIX

  • Reduced the size of the taser when placed

  • Fixed the bench rotation in the locker rooms of the La Reigneire stadium

  • Fixed the "Islide Parcours" that were difficult to remove

  • Fixed some collisions on the bus

  • Fixed the recipe for the black grating which required a white paint can

  • Fixed text formatting in chat

  • Fixed issues with removing production output or ingredients from different machines

  • Fixed machines that could be removed while still containing products

  • Fixed respawn menu not showing after 5 minutes when a player logs in while dead

  • On-duty administrators with level 3 or higher can now modify a company’s settings on the computer without owning it.

  • The volume of jukeboxes, gramophones, and the nightclub is now controlled by the "Radio Volume" setting

  • Several minor map fixes

> INFORMATIONS

A technical post is available on the wiki for more details on the 1.65 update : link

\[FR] Wiki NL : link
Changelog plugin : link

Changed files in this update

