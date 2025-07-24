The tow truck overhaul is the biggest visual change in this update.

With a gentler ramp and a wider platform, some vehicles like the Korn or the Master can now be placed on it.

Adjusted engine sound placement for the bus, the coach, and the Stellar 911

Added snapping to the flower pot ID -> 1343

Redesign of the following objects :

Redesign of 2 houses at La Bondonnière (Plot 331/332)

Admins can now interact to forcibly delete certain objects

Added Steam Cloud save support for settings, key bindings, and saved servers

Added options for display settings, including resolution, fullscreen mode, and refresh rate

Added support for saving private servers by IP and port

Addition of a new house at Tilleuls (Plot 323)

Redesign of the work zone at La Perle

Modification of many rural areas in Amboise ( Groves/Forests/Meadows )

Addition of a new accessory on the Master ( Tow truck beacon )

Redesign of the tow truck UV link

Reduced the size of the taser when placed

Fixed the bench rotation in the locker rooms of the La Reigneire stadium

Fixed the "Islide Parcours" that were difficult to remove

Fixed some collisions on the bus

Fixed the recipe for the black grating which required a white paint can

Fixed text formatting in chat

Fixed issues with removing production output or ingredients from different machines

Fixed machines that could be removed while still containing products

Fixed respawn menu not showing after 5 minutes when a player logs in while dead

On-duty administrators with level 3 or higher can now modify a company’s settings on the computer without owning it.

The volume of jukeboxes, gramophones, and the nightclub is now controlled by the "Radio Volume" setting