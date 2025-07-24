Patch notes : Tow Truck/Map
> TOWTRUCK
The tow truck overhaul is the biggest visual change in this update.
With a gentler ramp and a wider platform, some vehicles like the Korn or the Master can now be placed on it.
> ADDITIONS
Redesign of the tow truck UV link
Addition of a new accessory on the Master (Tow truck beacon)
Modification of many rural areas in Amboise (Groves/Forests/Meadows)
Redesign of the work zone at La Perle
Addition of a new house at Tilleuls (Plot 323)
Added support for saving private servers by IP and port
Added options for display settings, including resolution, fullscreen mode, and refresh rate
Added a mic test menu in settings
Added Steam Cloud save support for settings, key bindings, and saved servers
Admins can now interact to forcibly delete certain objects
Ajout de la commande admin /unfake permettant de remplacer le fake le plus proche
Redesign of 2 houses at La Bondonnière (Plot 331/332)
Redesign of the following objects :
Mobile radar ID -> 37
Wheelbarrow ID -> 66
Tool trolley ID -> 114
Mouse ID -> 1031
Desk ID -> 1035
Post-it Id -> 1107 With 7 additional color variations
Mustard ID -> 1510
Pickle jar ID -> 1511
Added snapping to the flower pot ID -> 1343
Adjusted engine sound placement for the bus, the coach, and the Stellar 911
> FIX
Reduced the size of the taser when placed
Fixed the bench rotation in the locker rooms of the La Reigneire stadium
Fixed the "Islide Parcours" that were difficult to remove
Fixed some collisions on the bus
Fixed the recipe for the black grating which required a white paint can
Fixed text formatting in chat
Fixed issues with removing production output or ingredients from different machines
Fixed machines that could be removed while still containing products
Fixed respawn menu not showing after 5 minutes when a player logs in while dead
On-duty administrators with level 3 or higher can now modify a company’s settings on the computer without owning it.
The volume of jukeboxes, gramophones, and the nightclub is now controlled by the "Radio Volume" setting
Several minor map fixes
> INFORMATIONS
A technical post is available on the wiki for more details on the 1.65 update : link
Changed files in this update