This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

We improved the way our navigation is managed for followers and enemies. You shouldn't see a big difference in behavior, but performance should be a lot better when walking around with a lot of followers. The game should be a lot less laggy with tons of followers.

Bug Fixes

Fixed some lag spikes (and potential crashes) when moving around with huge amount of follower.

Bugs we are actively working on

We are looking at fixing objects being sometimes impossible to lift or interact with even with enough followers.

We looking to fix an issue causing some UI elements to not appear when pressing ESC/Start

We are looking at improving loading times in general.

We are aware of an issue causing performance problems when swarming on destructible objects with a lot of followers.

We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.

We looking into a few issues regarding summons.

We are looking into a potential memory leak when leaving the game open for several hours.

To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

(Community feedback) We heard the feedback regarding the save system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.

(Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.

(Community feedback) We will look at how we can add more gameplay differences and impact tied to the choice of god to Worship

(Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!

Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!