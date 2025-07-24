 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19349436 Edited 24 July 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

- Balance adjustments to skills and enemies;

- Addition of new areas and side quests;

- Graphic improvements;

- New equipment for the main party;

- Spelling corrections;

- General bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1387651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link