- Added level editor with level sharing via level database server
- Added two new games: Old Trials with 70 levels and Proto Trials with 56 levels
- Press "R" key to reset the level
- A/S/W/D shape rotation keys are now configurable
- Steam leaderboards are updated slowly while the player is in the title screen as Steam limits the number of leaderboard updates to 10 updates per 10 minutes
- Bomb pieces and particles are deleted when the level is reset
- Collision particles in Inferno are now red
- Every game has now its own set of diamonds
- The extra background SFX in Inferno now obey BGM volume settings
- Increased the quality of some textures and all menu pages
- "Well Done" text, if visible, when moving to the end screen, is now hidden
- Level can be completed if a shape from the playfield is pushed up to the shape selection box area
- Adjusted medal score limits a little and added platinum medal
- Level with a slow start have now a text saying that it's a level with a slow start
- Added invert rotations checkbox to the settings
- Quickly picked up dropped shapes don't flash white any more
- Upgraded to Unity 6000.0.53f1 LTS
- Removed analytics
- Added all in-game achievements based on what the original Perfect Balance Collection on iOS had back in the day
- Gravity shapes' particle systems scale along with the shapes now properly
- Tweaked levels: Last Trials 9, 18 and 29, Harmony 3, 17, 33, 34, 42, 43, 47, 48, 56, 59, 62, 67, 70,
72, 74, 79 and 82, Inferno 6, 8, 9, 15 and 62, Paradise 29 and 52 and Lost Trials 8, 12, 40, 54 and 55
- Bug fixed some shapes' physics colliders
- Only diamonds now make pling sounds, other shapes have their own hit sounds
- Level number is now drawn on top of all shapes
- Partially remade title screen, we now show statistics per game on the title screen
- Made static shapes' outlines transparent so they don't make the shapes look thicker than they are
- "You got one level skip back" is now shown for 4 seconds instead of 60
- Drop shadows don't mask Perfect Balance star particles any more, only shapes do
- Made Inferno's 4th background (level 61-80) turquoise (was green) to make the green static
shapes to pop out more
- When a level is completed we now show the completion time, if the player completed the level in less
than 10 seconds, and if the player used no rotations
- The level selection screen shows level best time, if the player completed the level in less than
10 seconds and if the player used no rotations for completed levels
- If a dropped shape somehow rises up to the shape selection box then the shape is put back there
automatically
- Hopefully fixed weird collision issues with cherry bombs
- The pile of blocks needs to be stable for 0.1s instead of just one frame to complete 1st round
and bonus round 1
- Added links (with buttons that open them) to www.ttursas.com and discord.com (ttursas' server) to the
credits screen
- Cleaned up some shape sprites (removed some additional garbage pixels)
- Removed three shocker SFXs from Inferno's BGM player (players requested this)
- Last Trials got 11 new levels based on the unused levels found on an old level document
- Dewonkified all shapes' physics colliders (many had small horizontal or vertical tilts and the colliders were little bit too small)
- Amplified Last Trials' Bonus Round 2 jingle
- As the game has now more levels than before, increased level skips from 9 to 15
- Lost Trials uses now menu music from Perfect Balance 3
- Fixed: while moving from level selection screen to the title screen, clicking on the level image would
partially start the level, but title screen would be displayed
- Paradise's shape balance sound is now the shape balance sound from Perfect Balance 2, not achievement sound
- Added shape-falls-down-the-screen SFX to Paradise and Lost Trials from Perfect Balance 2 and 3
- Added middle balance SFX to Lost Trials
