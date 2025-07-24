 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19349274 Edited 24 July 2025 – 22:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.0.2 – We heard you loud and clear!

You asked, and we delivered. This update focuses on making your gameplay smoother, smarter, and more satisfying. From better furniture placement to smarter customers, here’s everything new:

🆕 What's New:

  • Payments now affect your shop's reputation

  • Customers get happy or mad depending on how you handle payments

  • Shop reputation UI

⚙️ Improvements:

  • Truck now loads 12 boxes (was 8)

  • Boxes are now half the height

  • Grid-based furniture placement implemented

  • Furniture can now rotate using mouse scroll

  • Furniture size adjusted for grid system

🐞 Fixes:

  • Doors now always close properly

  • Windows now load correctly

  • Boxes no longer spawn opened

  • Fixed customer spawning at night

  • Customers now drop trash more centered

  • Fixed box behavior in the storage area

Changed files in this update

Depot 3838441
