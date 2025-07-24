Update 0.0.2 – We heard you loud and clear!
You asked, and we delivered. This update focuses on making your gameplay smoother, smarter, and more satisfying. From better furniture placement to smarter customers, here’s everything new:
🆕 What's New:
Payments now affect your shop's reputation
Customers get happy or mad depending on how you handle payments
Shop reputation UI
⚙️ Improvements:
Truck now loads 12 boxes (was 8)
Boxes are now half the height
Grid-based furniture placement implemented
Furniture can now rotate using mouse scroll
Furniture size adjusted for grid system
🐞 Fixes:
Doors now always close properly
Windows now load correctly
Boxes no longer spawn opened
Fixed customer spawning at night
Customers now drop trash more centered
Fixed box behavior in the storage area
Changed files in this update