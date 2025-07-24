Update 0.0.2 – We heard you loud and clear!

You asked, and we delivered. This update focuses on making your gameplay smoother, smarter, and more satisfying. From better furniture placement to smarter customers, here’s everything new:

🆕 What's New:

Payments now affect your shop's reputation

Customers get happy or mad depending on how you handle payments

Shop reputation UI

⚙️ Improvements:

Truck now loads 12 boxes (was 8)

Boxes are now half the height

Grid-based furniture placement implemented

Furniture can now rotate using mouse scroll

Furniture size adjusted for grid system

🐞 Fixes: