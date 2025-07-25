"Soul Dossier" July 25th Update Notice

Dear Agent,

The "Soul Dossier" server will be shut down for maintenance at 10:30 on July 25th (UTC+8). It is estimated that the maintenance will take 180 minutes. During the maintenance period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time reasonably to avoid unnecessary losses. The server opening time may be advanced or postponed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Good Luck Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, agents. Don't forget the claim time~

【Balance Adjustment】

<Human>

• Shen Wanyin

- Slightly increased the maximum limit of physical strength

- Slightly enhanced the physical strength recovery effect when leaving the mound of earth

• Wuzhi Branch

- Slightly increased the duration of the primary star's skill.

<Ghost>

• Spork Maniac

- Slightly reduced the cooldown time of the trick "More Sporks"

• Nine-Tails

- Slightly reduced the time required to obtain chakra by right-clicking.

Exclusive Rotation of the Chosen Treasure Box

Event Time: July 25, 2025 - August 8, 2025

• Exclusive skin for this period's Chosen Treasure Box: "Xiang Nuan Nuan - Silver Ripple Cherry Blossom" is waiting for you to get it!

• Skins and items available for exchange in this period's Chosen Treasure Box: "Ouyang Miaomiao - Crimson Prologue", "Lin Muhan - Ink Veil Gala", "Shen Wanyin - Pink Veil Grand Ceremony", "Luo Fang - Stiff Grievance Green Sleeve · Hairpin Shadow", "Jin He - Stiff Grievance Green Sleeve · Jin Embroidery", "Xiang Nuan Nuan - Silver Ripple Cherry Blossom", "Heartbeat - Luo Fang (Emoticon)", "Please - Luo Fang (Emoticon)"

"Secret Silver Mall Rotation"

"Secret Silver Weaves Greetings, Warmly Enjoying Sweet Intentions"

The new skins and items added to this issue of the "Secret Silver Mall" are:

"Qinghong - Langrui Maid", "Bai Xue - Youlan Maid", "Jiahui - Mu Jian Chen - Yeti", "Xiaobing - Taxue Xunlu - Yinshuang", "Xiaoli - Chu Jia Shi"

"He Ruoyao - Ruixue Lüqing - Zi Yuan", "Spoon Maniac - Sweetheart Nurse", "Yu Ji - Tianren Zhan - Shaqi Miyan"

"Big Call - Lu Fang (Emoticon)", "Scare - Lu Fang (Emoticon)"

"Ah Zi & Guess Guess"

The detailed rules and rewards of "Ah Zi Guess Guess" can be viewed on the "Ah Zi Guess Guess" interface.

1. Activity period: After the version update - before the update on August 8, 2025. The guess tickets will be cleared after this event ends.

2. Activity benefits: You can get one "Guess Ticket" and one "Refresh Ticket" for free on the event page every day.

"Star Diamond Reappearance"

Event Time: 2025/7/25 - 2025/8/8

During the event period, "Crimson Moon Witch" and "Hundred Birds · Crane Cry" will be available for limited-time purchase in the Star Diamond Mall, where you can exchange for the corresponding outfits and weapons.

During the event period, the actions "Nalan Liandu - Crimson Moon Witch", "Jianling - Blood Rose Witch", and "Nan Gong Yichen - Thousand Cranes Flowing Clouds" will be available for limited-time purchase in the Star Diamond Mall, where you can exchange for the corresponding actions.

"New Emoticons Available"

Cute expressions convey emotions, and fun fills the heart.

New emoticons have arrived in the mall. You can find them in the Spirit Coin Mall, the Premium Selection Exchange, and the Secret Silver Mall.

Note: The emoticons in this issue unlock universal access rights. Some characters can be equipped and used interchangeably.

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Wei Qingyu - Player One · Extreme Shadow & Ouyang Miaomiao - Player One · Turbulence & Wei Qingyu - Player One · Extreme Shadow II & Ouyang Miaomiao - Player One · Turbulence II" Series

【Issue Fix】

1. Fixed the issue where some characters' intimate titles couldn't be claimed.

2. Optimized the problem where using the primary star by Jiang Muwan would cause lag.

Spiritual Realm Feedback Form: (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback)

Q9 Group for Communication: 871466084

Q6 Group for Communication: 904291629

Group for Spirit Realm Video Creation: 937928948

Group for Spirit Realm Live Streaming: 902157316