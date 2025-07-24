 Skip to content
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.01c is now up on Itch and Steam
Small changes in the new version
- Battenbergs are now held aloft by balloons, as nature intended
- A late-game conversation about a bedroom is no longer missing
- Blood will now stay where I put it
- Quite a remarkable set of amendments to capital letters. What a fun Tuesday that was.

Incidentally, I've seen American players mystified by battenberg cake. It is, quite simply, a cake. It looks like a window, but it never tastes like one.

