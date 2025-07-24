Hello world,



I finally figured out why Stack Attack would occasionally become complacent to our chat commands.

Turns out, if Twitch hears no communication for 10 or more minutes, it just assumes the app is devoid of existence and kills the connection.

So I've added a heartbeat ping to keep it alive (Once per minute)



Also, I've added a way to define rarity for caps. The naming system is getting a smidge convoluted, sorry, but basically,

If you want to set rarity, on your _Albedo.png, INSTEAD, make it _#.#_Rarity

Where #.# is a 0-1 value.

You can absolutely get funky with negative numbers and numbers larger than 1

I'm not gonna stop you. It just might break things



So, if you DON'T care for rarity, it will assume a value of 1

_Albedo.png (or .jpg if you're a savage)

_Normal.png

_Metallic.png



If you DO want rarity for a certain cap

_0.5_Rarity.png (Or any number 0-1)

_Normal.png

_Metallic.png



In game, particle effects will appear around the cap when being displayed after flipped based on rarity.



The values are:

Uncommon: 0.1 (Green)

Rare: 0.01 (Blue)

Legendary: 0.001 (Gold)



Enjoy

Or don't. But I'd prefer if you did.