Contest entrees are in game now! Thanks for submitting
Also the usual QoL updates AAAAND starlit ocean biome prototype is in
Version 0.132:
** New Features **
- New Accessories
- - Kicks
- - Black Coat
- - Caped Slimey
- - Casual Black Outfit
- - Dreamer Outfit
- - Hero's Tunic
- - Lucid Dreamer
- - Pastel Art Style
- - Rosy Dress
- - White Dress
- enemies with modifiers now have color for easier distinguishment (if that's a word)
- formatted run recap to be correctly HH MM SS
- Starlit Ocean added
- fixed displacement issues for some tail accessories (fixed demon tail for now but lmk if y'all notice any more)
- yellow Slooter added
- Demon GS Mastery Achievement Added
** Bugs / Adjustments **
- cannon launching bugs (some fixed not all)
- respawn logic fixed
- added V Egg to rogue lineup
- fixed slime being stuck in garden
- added more props to starlit ocean
- attempt to fix scythe wobble
