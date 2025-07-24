 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19349208 Edited 24 July 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Contest entrees are in game now! Thanks for submitting

Also the usual QoL updates AAAAND starlit ocean biome prototype is in

Version 0.132:

** New Features **

- New Accessories

- - Kicks

- - Black Coat

- - Caped Slimey

- - Casual Black Outfit

- - Dreamer Outfit

- - Hero's Tunic

- - Lucid Dreamer

- - Pastel Art Style

- - Rosy Dress

- - White Dress

- enemies with modifiers now have color for easier distinguishment (if that's a word)

- formatted run recap to be correctly HH MM SS

- Starlit Ocean added

- fixed displacement issues for some tail accessories (fixed demon tail for now but lmk if y'all notice any more)

- yellow Slooter added

- Demon GS Mastery Achievement Added

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- cannon launching bugs (some fixed not all)

- respawn logic fixed

- added V Egg to rogue lineup

- fixed slime being stuck in garden

- added more props to starlit ocean

- attempt to fix scythe wobble

Changed files in this update

Depot 3332461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link