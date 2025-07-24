Contest entrees are in game now! Thanks for submitting

Also the usual QoL updates AAAAND starlit ocean biome prototype is in

Version 0.132:

** New Features **

- New Accessories

- - Kicks

- - Black Coat

- - Caped Slimey

- - Casual Black Outfit

- - Dreamer Outfit

- - Hero's Tunic

- - Lucid Dreamer

- - Pastel Art Style

- - Rosy Dress

- - White Dress

- enemies with modifiers now have color for easier distinguishment (if that's a word)

- formatted run recap to be correctly HH MM SS

- Starlit Ocean added

- fixed displacement issues for some tail accessories (fixed demon tail for now but lmk if y'all notice any more)

- yellow Slooter added

- Demon GS Mastery Achievement Added

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- cannon launching bugs (some fixed not all)

- respawn logic fixed

- added V Egg to rogue lineup

- fixed slime being stuck in garden

- added more props to starlit ocean

- attempt to fix scythe wobble