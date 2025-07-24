OVERVIEW

This minor update addresses several quality-of-life improvements and fixes to drone operations, repair systems, and achievement functionality.





BUG FIXES

Audio Systems : Fixed null pointer errors affecting subtitles, music volume, and weather cleanup

Physics : Fixed projectiles colliding with procedural generation volume

Drone Operations : Drones now properly apply and remove effects as intended (see more about Drones below)

Repair Overhaul : Repair costs now only use water (calculated as fraction of total build cost), also fixed bug allowing repair of undamaged structures (which wasted resources)

Achievement System: Updated and fixed various achievement triggers

NEW FEATURE: ACV DRONES

"Pack" ACV Drones: Now featuring carrying capacity functionality! Build Pack ACVs at the Drone Hub after researching Basic Drone Construction, and then construct them via the NAV. Pack ACVs will follow you around and increase your carrying capacity, as long as their hub is functional.

Note: The Company appreciates your patience during these minor system adjustments. Operational efficiency improvements are ongoing.