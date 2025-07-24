 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19349153 Edited 24 July 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

OVERVIEW

This minor update addresses several quality-of-life improvements and fixes to drone operations, repair systems, and achievement functionality.

BUG FIXES

  • Audio Systems: Fixed null pointer errors affecting subtitles, music volume, and weather cleanup

  • Physics: Fixed projectiles colliding with procedural generation volume

  • Drone Operations: Drones now properly apply and remove effects as intended (see more about Drones below)

  • Repair Overhaul: Repair costs now only use water (calculated as fraction of total build cost), also fixed bug allowing repair of undamaged structures (which wasted resources)

  • Achievement System: Updated and fixed various achievement triggers

NEW FEATURE: ACV DRONES

"Pack" ACV Drones: Now featuring carrying capacity functionality! Build Pack ACVs at the Drone Hub after researching Basic Drone Construction, and then construct them via the NAV. Pack ACVs will follow you around and increase your carrying capacity, as long as their hub is functional.

Note: The Company appreciates your patience during these minor system adjustments. Operational efficiency improvements are ongoing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3064891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link