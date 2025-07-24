Hello everyone!



With this patch, we bring some thoughtful improvements to make your time in Little London smoother and more enjoyable. We’ve added a brand-new Auto-Claim Rewards feature to help streamline your progress, along with several balance adjustments, UI polish, and a handful of general fixes based on your feedback. 🌿

Patch Notes 🗒️

Little Sim World version v0.52.22



Autoclaim & Quest Rewards! 🛍️

We've been listening closely to your feedback, and we're making a small but meaningful change to help smooth out your experience! From now on, rewards from progression will be claimed automatically; no need to click a button to continue. Everything you earn will go straight into your inventory, and if you're out of space, don't worry, your mailbox has your back! ✨

Balancing Updates ⚖️

Thermostats, AC Units and Heaters are available for purchase again at Berrys.

Increased XP awarded from all interest magazines significantly!

Happiness-related interactions will not be interrupted once you reach maximum happiness. Endless fun on the way!

UI fixes & Updates 📊

Improved stability on the quests app. UI won't go empty if you have quests pinned!

Fixed 'Trade Collectables' rarity sorting at the UI.

Fixed level-up popup to be destroyed correctly without leaving an icon on the screen.

General Fixes 🎯

Fixed the delay on completing the "Wait until 9am" for "A Finicky Gift" and "A Swimming Charade" quests!

Improved season's stability, snow piles won't appear in the wrong weather.

"Train Figure for 4 hours" job is now "Train your strength for 4 hours".

Fixed "Eerie Errands" not triggering the cutscene while waiting inside the pub.

The University books have been restocked.

Known Issues 🐛

Completing paintings instantly in multiplayer mode sometimes.

Low Hygiene prevents players from sleeping.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄️

We will continue to push fixes as fast as we can! 💨