During our Witchcraft Wednesday stream I implemented a cool feature where voxel objects would restore their voxels when an agent repairs them. The most basic version of this is where they hit 100% health and they are fully restored.

In my hubris I claimed that this was less than a minute feature. It was one line to implement and after some testing it looked all good. Now, you are reading these patch notes so you already know where this is going. This turned out to be my Icarus moment.

If a prospector repairs certain buildings, like a furnace that is currently working, the cleanup entity which we spawn to clean the old voxel data was never destroyed. This isn't a big deal until the game is saved and loaded at which point that cleanup entity gets treated as a regular entity, which it very much is not.

Long story short: The Sun is hot and crashes are no good

Fixes

Fixed error on building destruction if invalid item ids exist in storage (Thanks Dirt),

Fixed chunked cleanup entities not properly being cleaned (Thanks Jets63)

Temporarily disabled re-apply voxels on repair completion

