Fixes & Systems

Session Cleanup on Client Leave :

Fixed an issue where multiplayer sessions wouldn’t fully clear when a client left. Sessions now reset properly on disconnect.

Client-Side Air Holes :

Fixed a bug where air pockets around underground objects were not showing correctly on clients. Visibility should now be consistent for all players.

Gem Clusters & Breakables Now Save :

Destroyed gem clusters and breakable rocks now remain destroyed after reloading a save. Their destruction state is now saved properly.

Key Save & Respawn Logic : If you die , the key is now dropped at your location . If you quit the game , the key will respawn at its original spawn point . In multiplayer, if a client leaves , the key will also drop at their location so it isn’t lost.



Stamina Ore Rework

Stamina ores now have distinct names, colors, and stamina effects:

🔹 Digagra (Blue) – Restores 25% stamina

🟢 Staminut (Green) – Restores 50% stamina

🔴 Hot Nugget (Red) – Restores 75% stamina

New Features

Emote Wheel :

You can now use emotes ! Hold Z to bring up the emote wheel and express yourself in style.

Ping System:

Use middle mouse button to ping ores, chests, and locations — perfect for communicating with teammates in multiplayer!



I’ll be away for the weekend and will return to patching and adding new content on Monday.

If you run into any issues or have feedback, please leave a post in the Discussions tab — I’ll check everything when I’m back.



Please remember — I’m a one-man dev, doing everything I can with my Big Dig Dev Energy to make this the best digging game there is.



Thanks again for all your support, and have an awesome weekend!