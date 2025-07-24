 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19348804
Update notes via Steam Community

🧪 What’s new in Version 0.1.3:

🔬 New Map: The Lab
Enter a secret high-tech facility full of experimental tech, and tactical surprises. Prepare for intense battles in a chilling new setting!

🛠️ Bugfixes & Improvements

  • Fixed collision bugs and map glitches

  • Improved hit detection and performance

  • General stability improvements

🎮 Improved Main Menu
The redesigned menu is faster, sleeker, and easier to navigate – getting you into action quicker than ever.

Your feedback matters!
How do you like The Lab? Spotted any bugs or got suggestions? Let us know in the discussions – we’re listening!


– The SOR.OP: Dark Shades Team

