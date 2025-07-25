Summer fun takes flight and digs deep.
Up above, colorful chaos takes flight with the Kite Festival, perfect for mischievous Monke looking to catch the wind and find new ways to reach the heights.
Down below, it’s a whole other story.
🗺️ New Rotation Map: The Catacombs 🕳️
Twisty tunnels. Strange spaces. Venture underground and see what’s been hiding beneath your feet.
Should gorilla corp stabilize the catacomb anomaly in the city sewers?
Make your voice heard in the City Polls - You 🫵 decide!
🎭 Cosmetics Gone Wild
The new cosmetics are absolutely fun and perhaps a little unhinged. We had way too much fun making them, and now it’s your turn.
🌌 New Bundle: Mystic Monke Pack
Begin your journey to enlightenment with the Mystic Monke Pack available now for a limited time!
Includes:
- 👑 Mystic Crown
- ☁️ Da Cloud
- 💥 Blast Wraps
- 💎 10,000 Shiny Rocks
This pack is only here for a short while… but it may return again in the future.
🪁 Above and Below: Kite Festival & Catacombs Update
