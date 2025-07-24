**Galdia Alpha 4.0 - Major Content Update Now Live!**
We're excited to announce the release of Galdia Alpha 4.0, packed with significant improvements and new content that will transform your adventure experience!
**🌍 Explore Three Unique Biomes**
Galdia's world has expanded dramatically! Discover three distinct biomes, each featuring its own unique climate, atmosphere, and dedicated town. Each location offers a fresh environment to explore with its own character and challenges.
**💰 Enhanced Trading System**
Trading has received a complete overhaul! Merchants now deal in multiple items, and we've introduced a dynamic pricing system - the more you sell to a trader, the better prices you'll receive for future transactions. Build those merchant relationships and watch your profits grow!
**🗺️ Treasure Hunt Quests**
A new quest giver has arrived in Galdia, offering exciting treasure hunt missions! Seek out valuable rewards and uncover hidden secrets across the world.
**🧭 Improved Dungeon Navigation**
The Dungeon Level Radar has been significantly upgraded. When you're far from the next dungeon, you'll now see directional indicators to guide you toward your destination - no more wandering aimlessly!
**🗝️ Dungeon Keys & Locked Doors**
Dungeons now feature a key and lock system! Find keys to unlock special doors and access previously unreachable areas filled with valuable loot and challenges.
**⚔️ Combat & AI Improvements**
Monster stats and sight mechanics have been rebalanced and updated, creating more engaging and tactical combat encounters.
**🎒 New Items Added**
Discover fresh loot and equipment to enhance your adventures!
Download Galdia Alpha 4.0 now and experience these exciting new features. As always, your feedback helps shape the game's development - let us know what you think!
Galdia Version Update - Alpha 4.0 - 7/25/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3692371
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3692372
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update