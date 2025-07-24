**Galdia Alpha 4.0 - Major Content Update Now Live!**



We're excited to announce the release of Galdia Alpha 4.0, packed with significant improvements and new content that will transform your adventure experience!



**🌍 Explore Three Unique Biomes**

Galdia's world has expanded dramatically! Discover three distinct biomes, each featuring its own unique climate, atmosphere, and dedicated town. Each location offers a fresh environment to explore with its own character and challenges.



**💰 Enhanced Trading System**

Trading has received a complete overhaul! Merchants now deal in multiple items, and we've introduced a dynamic pricing system - the more you sell to a trader, the better prices you'll receive for future transactions. Build those merchant relationships and watch your profits grow!



**🗺️ Treasure Hunt Quests**

A new quest giver has arrived in Galdia, offering exciting treasure hunt missions! Seek out valuable rewards and uncover hidden secrets across the world.



**🧭 Improved Dungeon Navigation**

The Dungeon Level Radar has been significantly upgraded. When you're far from the next dungeon, you'll now see directional indicators to guide you toward your destination - no more wandering aimlessly!



**🗝️ Dungeon Keys & Locked Doors**

Dungeons now feature a key and lock system! Find keys to unlock special doors and access previously unreachable areas filled with valuable loot and challenges.



**⚔️ Combat & AI Improvements**

Monster stats and sight mechanics have been rebalanced and updated, creating more engaging and tactical combat encounters.



**🎒 New Items Added**

Discover fresh loot and equipment to enhance your adventures!



Download Galdia Alpha 4.0 now and experience these exciting new features. As always, your feedback helps shape the game's development - let us know what you think!