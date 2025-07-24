Localization updates:

- Added Brazilian Portuguese

- Added Simplified Chinese

- Improved English translation (not mentioned in yesterday's update)

- Fixed the absence of Russian in some dialogues (but there is still a missing dialogue in the night shift that does not want to synchronize)

Notes:

- Simplified Chinese may not be of very high quality. We are working with the guys from BIOHAZARD.CLUB, and after the weekend they will provide a very high-quality translation.

- The translations cover 95% of the game. Some items may be in English (this should not be critical).

- If you see any flaws or missing translations, please report them under this news item.

Thank you all for your support, and see you tomorrow!

- Denis