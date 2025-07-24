🛠️ Hotfix 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Fixed incorrect resolution display when using fullscreen mode

Bloom and motion blur effects have been adjusted and fixed

Achievements now track and unlock properly

Added a “Skip Intro” toggle in the Settings menu

Improved controller sensitivity for more responsive movement

Fixed bug causing incorrect FPS to be displayed

💡 Note: Controller and Steam Deck support are not officially supported yet, but they should work for most players. We’re keeping an eye on compatibility, so feel free to report any issues!

Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more updates!