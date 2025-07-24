 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19348657 Edited 24 July 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Hotfix 1.3.2 Patch Notes

  • Fixed incorrect resolution display when using fullscreen mode

  • Bloom and motion blur effects have been adjusted and fixed

  • Achievements now track and unlock properly

  • Added a “Skip Intro” toggle in the Settings menu

  • Improved controller sensitivity for more responsive movement

  • Fixed bug causing incorrect FPS to be displayed

💡 Note: Controller and Steam Deck support are not officially supported yet, but they should work for most players. We’re keeping an eye on compatibility, so feel free to report any issues!

Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more updates!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3692071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link