24 July 2025 Build 19348612
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the player couldn't pull out their flashlight in the last level.
  • Fixed flickering textures in various levels
  • Added missing visual indicators on interactables
  • Updated main menu layout for improved navigation
  • Resolved an issue where players could grab objects through walls using the interaction system
  • General optimization during level transitions
  • Fixed an issue where the Skinwalker didn't path properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2743411
