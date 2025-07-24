- Fixed an issue where the player couldn't pull out their flashlight in the last level.
- Fixed flickering textures in various levels
- Added missing visual indicators on interactables
- Updated main menu layout for improved navigation
- Resolved an issue where players could grab objects through walls using the interaction system
- General optimization during level transitions
- Fixed an issue where the Skinwalker didn't path properly
Update Notes July 24, 2025
