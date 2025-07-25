Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
FIXES
Backend security improvements.
Fixed a shipwreck with the wrong Kanly setting. This will be effect future Deep Desert layouts.
Restored emotes that were missing for some players in public servers.
Changed files in this update