25 July 2025 Build 19348458 Edited 25 July 2025 – 09:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Sleepers,

This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.

FIXES

  • Backend security improvements.

  • Fixed a shipwreck with the wrong Kanly setting. This will be effect future Deep Desert layouts.

  • Restored emotes that were missing for some players in public servers.

Changed files in this update

Windows Seabass Content (Windows) Depot 1172711
