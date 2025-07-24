Hopefully the last v5.7.8 minor revision!

Content

Added Battle Injury Cures to Event Shop

They can be earned by participating in automated and GM events!

Added a Level 6-12 Repeatable Missions for Each Village

It's a simple kill insects mission, and it has a 1 hour cooldown. But it's just something to help progress for early on at a slightly faster pace. More coming soon!

Changes

Improved Responsiveness for Interacting with NPCs with Weapons equipped

In the past, when you carried a weapon with a long attack cooldown, if you tried to interact with an NPC while you were on weapon cooldown, it wouldn't let you. Interacting is now separate from weapon cooldowns. This also improves responsiveness slightly for non-weapon users.

Summoning Contracts, Sealed Scrolled I, II & III are now tradeable and have Ryo value

Added more swearword filter words (variations of existing words)

(Devs) Added Artist Name to Music selector

Bug Fixes

Fixed compatibility issues with Mac Users with Crossover

Fixed guild list not being scrollable

Survey Time

It's not too long after the last one, but because a lot has changed recently, before moving forward, it's really important we collect data to know what we're doing right and wrong and to help us make decisions to benefit the game. I hope you guys realize how much the last survey helped move the game in the right direction and the importance of these! We need your input to help guide the game's development. Please help us by taking your time to answer this new survey! Your time is appreciated.

You can do the survey at

https://ninonline.com/survey/

As thank you, you will receive a coupon code at the end for 10% Off Cash Shop Items