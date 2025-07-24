This is the very rough introduction to the main game mode I’ve been planning since the beginning! These bosses have lots of work to be done to make them more epic, unique and actually contain story and dialogue scenes, consider them mostly placeholder for now to allow me to balance and work on the game mode as a whole. You can expect many updates to the open world with things to do in this mode, as well as more acts and actual updates to the in-between act keep shop.
Lots to come, feedback is greatly welcome
335 (7-24-25)
New
Crusade Mode
New Game mode
2 new bosses
New crusade keep menu
Updates
Medallion Currency Rework
Medallions are no longer a persistent currency, they are found and used in-run similar to shimmer.
Everything in the keep only costs coins/relics
All in-mission medallion rewards reduced to 1
All in-mission medallion costs reduced to 1 (Vault is 3)
(Co-op) You no longer lose shimmer on death
Eliminating a Fallen grants 1 Medallion
Scouts found now grant 1 medallion
New Upgrade to start a mission with 1 medallion
Medallion drop rate from enemies increased
The Fallen auto spawn timer has been removed, you now have all the time in the world to prep before starting the mini boss fight on your own terms
You can now extract early before starting the Fallen fight
Fallen defeated now Add Stack to a beacon in your active list
Slight increase to interactable ticket scaling per stage
Cel Depot shimmer rewards now scales with relay costs
Shimmer drops rates increased slightly
Enemy movement speed scaling with difficulty reduced (1% less per diff)
Gain 1 Relic as a reward every level up
Reduced how much Energy shield regens each time Enforcers put up their shield
Path Shrines now cost 1 medallion but give 100% of current journey level’s XP
Fixes
Fixed one instance where Stacker Relay wasn’t filling all available options
XP and Currency reward scaling is now more properly normalized between gamemodes
Corrected Adrenaline buff hud icon
