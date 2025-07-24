 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19348361 Edited 24 July 2025 – 19:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the very rough introduction to the main game mode I’ve been planning since the beginning! These bosses have lots of work to be done to make them more epic, unique and actually contain story and dialogue scenes, consider them mostly placeholder for now to allow me to balance and work on the game mode as a whole. You can expect many updates to the open world with things to do in this mode, as well as more acts and actual updates to the in-between act keep shop. 

Lots to come, feedback is greatly welcome 

335 (7-24-25)

New

  • Crusade Mode

    • New Game mode

    • 2 new bosses

    • New crusade keep menu

Updates

  • Medallion Currency Rework

    • Medallions are no longer a persistent currency, they are found and used in-run similar to shimmer. 

    • Everything in the keep only costs coins/relics

    • All in-mission medallion rewards reduced to 1

    • All in-mission medallion costs reduced to 1 (Vault is 3)

    • (Co-op) You no longer lose shimmer on death

    • Eliminating a Fallen grants 1 Medallion

    • Scouts found now grant 1 medallion

    • New Upgrade to start a mission with 1 medallion

    • Medallion drop rate from enemies increased

  • The Fallen auto spawn timer has been removed, you now have all the time in the world to prep before starting the mini boss fight on your own terms

  • You can now extract early before starting the Fallen fight 

  • Fallen defeated now Add Stack to a beacon in your active list

  • Slight increase to interactable ticket scaling per stage

  • Cel Depot shimmer rewards now scales with relay costs

  • Shimmer drops rates increased slightly

  • Enemy movement speed scaling with difficulty reduced (1% less per diff)

  • Gain 1 Relic as a reward every level up

  • Reduced how much Energy shield regens each time Enforcers put up their shield

  • Path Shrines now cost 1 medallion but give 100% of current journey level’s XP

Fixes

  • Fixed one instance where Stacker Relay wasn’t filling all available options

  • XP and Currency reward scaling is now more properly normalized between gamemodes

  • Corrected Adrenaline buff hud icon

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2406181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link