This is the very rough introduction to the main game mode I’ve been planning since the beginning! These bosses have lots of work to be done to make them more epic, unique and actually contain story and dialogue scenes, consider them mostly placeholder for now to allow me to balance and work on the game mode as a whole. You can expect many updates to the open world with things to do in this mode, as well as more acts and actual updates to the in-between act keep shop.

Lots to come, feedback is greatly welcome

335 (7-24-25)

New

Crusade Mode New Game mode 2 new bosses New crusade keep menu



Updates

Medallion Currency Rework Medallions are no longer a persistent currency, they are found and used in-run similar to shimmer. Everything in the keep only costs coins/relics All in-mission medallion rewards reduced to 1 All in-mission medallion costs reduced to 1 (Vault is 3) (Co-op) You no longer lose shimmer on death Eliminating a Fallen grants 1 Medallion Scouts found now grant 1 medallion New Upgrade to start a mission with 1 medallion Medallion drop rate from enemies increased

The Fallen auto spawn timer has been removed, you now have all the time in the world to prep before starting the mini boss fight on your own terms

You can now extract early before starting the Fallen fight

Fallen defeated now Add Stack to a beacon in your active list

Slight increase to interactable ticket scaling per stage

Cel Depot shimmer rewards now scales with relay costs

Shimmer drops rates increased slightly

Enemy movement speed scaling with difficulty reduced (1% less per diff)

Gain 1 Relic as a reward every level up

Reduced how much Energy shield regens each time Enforcers put up their shield

Path Shrines now cost 1 medallion but give 100% of current journey level’s XP

Fixes