 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19348355 Edited 24 July 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy folks! We are coming in hot this summer with a brand new Camera system & Tutorial to test! We have gotten a lot of great feedback regarding the camera system; being difficult to navigate.

So a more freeform camera has been added, as well as supporting keyboard input as well, using arrow keys or WASD keys to move the camera!

Please let us know on Discord or Bluesky what you think about the latest changes!

Happy hunting!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3357501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link