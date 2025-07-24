Howdy folks! We are coming in hot this summer with a brand new Camera system & Tutorial to test! We have gotten a lot of great feedback regarding the camera system; being difficult to navigate.
So a more freeform camera has been added, as well as supporting keyboard input as well, using arrow keys or WASD keys to move the camera!
Please let us know on Discord or Bluesky what you think about the latest changes!
Happy hunting!
Fantastic Findings - Playtest 0.3.5 - New Camera & Tutorial
Update notes via Steam Community
