24 July 2025 Build 19348275 Edited 24 July 2025 – 19:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Added]

  • New online sale alarm

  • Auto pay bills option

  • New online sale status (Waiting For Delivery)

  • Light Switch to control all lights at once

  • Light Intensity

  • Now, when the new day starts game will be saved

  • Stock count to product store

  • Now you can combine same placeable boxes

\[Changed]

  • The translation of the trade sign has been changed for better understanding

  • Some customer animations playing wrong situations

  • Now dirts does not respawn while store is closed

  • Employees does not quit the job anymore when their energy is 0

  • Now if customer pays more than 1000 will pay with credit card only

  • Some store icons

\[Fixed]

  • In big saves we cant take products from shelves

  • Online sale orders stops coming after a while

  • Attach ui does not closed when we return to menu and play again

  • Desk sometimes cant movable with wrench

  • Now, if we somehow fall underground our position is automatically reset

  • In online sales, we cannot add new stock because the product we added to the stock is not removed when it is destroyed

  • Cam0's name not saving

  • When there are multiple posters, LEDs, etc. on the wall, it does not automatically go to the wall behind when the wall is demolished

  • Time ui overflows in some languages

  • Products in hand is not saving

  • Posters does not scale from center

  • While carrying a box CDs not highlighted

  • CD dirts does not saving

  • We can add products to the shelf with a box even if the interface is open

  • They no longer comment on the new game release when a new console comes out

  • We cannot see whether the CDs we are looking at are scratched or not

  • No one searches for some categories in the trade

  • There is a translation bug that breaks the game in some languages

  • Look input can changeable to non vector key and that cause errors in the game

  • Special Edition CDs share same price with normal ones at some places

  • If we hit with bat to customer at cash register taken products by customer does not drop

  • Online sale boxes does not saving

  • Metal shelves convertable to box when has product

  • If we move the shelves after placing LEDs on some shelves, the LEDs remain in the air

  • Sometimes products can fall underground and makes the game unstable, you cant take CDs, Consoles from shelves etc

*Thank you for your support

