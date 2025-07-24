\[Added]

Now you can combine same placeable boxes

Now, when the new day starts game will be saved

Light Switch to control all lights at once

\[Changed]

Now if customer pays more than 1000 will pay with credit card only

Employees does not quit the job anymore when their energy is 0

Now dirts does not respawn while store is closed

The translation of the trade sign has been changed for better understanding

\[Fixed]

In big saves we cant take products from shelves

Online sale orders stops coming after a while

Attach ui does not closed when we return to menu and play again

Desk sometimes cant movable with wrench

Now, if we somehow fall underground our position is automatically reset

In online sales, we cannot add new stock because the product we added to the stock is not removed when it is destroyed

Cam0's name not saving

When there are multiple posters, LEDs, etc. on the wall, it does not automatically go to the wall behind when the wall is demolished

Time ui overflows in some languages

Products in hand is not saving

Posters does not scale from center

While carrying a box CDs not highlighted

CD dirts does not saving

We can add products to the shelf with a box even if the interface is open

They no longer comment on the new game release when a new console comes out

We cannot see whether the CDs we are looking at are scratched or not

No one searches for some categories in the trade

There is a translation bug that breaks the game in some languages

Look input can changeable to non vector key and that cause errors in the game

Special Edition CDs share same price with normal ones at some places

If we hit with bat to customer at cash register taken products by customer does not drop

Online sale boxes does not saving

Metal shelves convertable to box when has product

If we move the shelves after placing LEDs on some shelves, the LEDs remain in the air