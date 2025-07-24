\[Added]
New online sale alarm
Auto pay bills option
New online sale status (Waiting For Delivery)
Light Switch to control all lights at once
Light Intensity
Now, when the new day starts game will be saved
Stock count to product store
Now you can combine same placeable boxes
\[Changed]
The translation of the trade sign has been changed for better understanding
Some customer animations playing wrong situations
Now dirts does not respawn while store is closed
Employees does not quit the job anymore when their energy is 0
Now if customer pays more than 1000 will pay with credit card only
Some store icons
\[Fixed]
In big saves we cant take products from shelves
Online sale orders stops coming after a while
Attach ui does not closed when we return to menu and play again
Desk sometimes cant movable with wrench
Now, if we somehow fall underground our position is automatically reset
In online sales, we cannot add new stock because the product we added to the stock is not removed when it is destroyed
Cam0's name not saving
When there are multiple posters, LEDs, etc. on the wall, it does not automatically go to the wall behind when the wall is demolished
Time ui overflows in some languages
Products in hand is not saving
Posters does not scale from center
While carrying a box CDs not highlighted
CD dirts does not saving
We can add products to the shelf with a box even if the interface is open
They no longer comment on the new game release when a new console comes out
We cannot see whether the CDs we are looking at are scratched or not
No one searches for some categories in the trade
There is a translation bug that breaks the game in some languages
Look input can changeable to non vector key and that cause errors in the game
Special Edition CDs share same price with normal ones at some places
If we hit with bat to customer at cash register taken products by customer does not drop
Online sale boxes does not saving
Metal shelves convertable to box when has product
If we move the shelves after placing LEDs on some shelves, the LEDs remain in the air
Sometimes products can fall underground and makes the game unstable, you cant take CDs, Consoles from shelves etc
*Thank you for your support
Changed files in this update