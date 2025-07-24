 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19348145 Edited 24 July 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked the enemies difficulty (increased their level up stats, so every 5 levels they will gain more HP and damage).
  • Rebalanced how the positive/negative cards scale (now the negative effects scale up faster and the positive ones scale up slower, instead of both scaling at the same rate)
  • Fixed a bug with the saving system which caused the reached level to not be properly saved when playing with the Assassin and with the Pyromancer.
  • Now the progress will save when you abandon a run and return to the main menu (the gathered relics will be granted and the reached level will be saved).
  • Added a "Leave us a review" button in the main menu :3

