- Tweaked the enemies difficulty (increased their level up stats, so every 5 levels they will gain more HP and damage).
- Rebalanced how the positive/negative cards scale (now the negative effects scale up faster and the positive ones scale up slower, instead of both scaling at the same rate)
- Fixed a bug with the saving system which caused the reached level to not be properly saved when playing with the Assassin and with the Pyromancer.
- Now the progress will save when you abandon a run and return to the main menu (the gathered relics will be granted and the reached level will be saved).
- Added a "Leave us a review" button in the main menu :3
Fixed some bugs and tweaked balance a little bit
