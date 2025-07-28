The v1.08 patch for F1® 25 adds functionality for the McLaren x Google Chrome livery and a performance improvement for PC players - no other changes have been made for this patch.



Patch v1.08 will begin rolling out at 10 a.m. UTC on Monday, July 28. Please ensure your PC or console is connected to the internet to receive the update.



v1.08 Patch Notes

Added support for the McLaren x Google Chrome Livery (Jul 30 - Sep 16)

An improvement has been made to reduce CPU load on certain AI evaluations of race conditions seen in the v1.07 patch (PC Only)



