There is a known issue where the “hold ESC twice” reset function does not properly clear save data.

We are working on a fix, but in the meantime you can manually reset your progress by deleting the .sav files located at:

C:\\Users\\<YourUserName>\\AppData\\Local\\KindStation\\Saved\\SaveGames\\

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Thank you for playing Kind() Station!

Studio 非