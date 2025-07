This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you to everyone who has played Ctrl Alt Deal so far! We're working on making sure the game is as bug free as possible, but for any feedback or bugs, please let us know in the Steam Discussions or our Discord.

July 24 Hotfix:

Solved a problem with Shrink Ray Hijinks scenario where helping Cheryl could lead to a soft-lock.