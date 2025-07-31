I'm so excited to announce that Cook Serve Forever v.10 is out of Early Access and is now available! You can also pick it up today across all console platforms! (PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch!) In addition to our previous huge content update, this update also contains the following fixes:

Patch v1.0 Changes

Performance improvements throughout the entire game.

Improved handling of d-pad inputs for certain controllers and prep situations where it would register as incorrect.

Small bug fixes.

Here's all the console store pages for today's launch!

Nintendo: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/cook-serve-forever-switch/

PlayStation: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10010773

Xbox: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/cook-serve-forever/9pc0tn6k63tp

Thank You

I just want to take a moment to thank everyone for all of their support through what I would consider the roughest Early Access period we've ever had. I think in the end we got there and made a fantastic game, but the development cycle was one of the most difficult I've ever had personally and I want to say thanks to those who left positive reviews and feedback on Steam and Discord/Reddit.

Moving forward our development cycles will be much faster, and you can expect more on our next game, "Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard!" very soon, along with some other projects we have in the works!

Take care and enjoy!

-David Galindo

chubigans