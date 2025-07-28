- Isahind and Warden Yrame now always have the appropriate freezing ray variants for their descriptions.
- The n-pointed asterisk can no longer be disassembled.
- Multi-turn charge abilities like Decarbonize, Run Over, and Wrecking Charge now render each turn spent charging.
- Fixed a bug in zone building due to placing quest items on villagers or lair owners that lack inventories.
- Fixed a bug that caused some ability bar buttons to not function when clicked with the mouse.
- Fixed a crash when a burgeoning cooking effect triggered on gaining new followers.
- Fixed a bug that caused several effects like flying, sprinting, or wading to sometimes alter your tile in the UI.
- Fixed a bug that caused golems that were overkilled by several times their base hitpoints to be reshaped with 0 hitpoints.
- Fixed a bug that caused mutations to be displayed with their class name when selecting an atzmus.
- Fixed a bug that caused the gear from the Great Machine to disarm natural weapons.
- Fixed a bug that caused secrets in multi-tile world terrain such as the Rivers Svy and Opal to not match the interests of any factions, such as fish.
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect or null values to be displayed instead of a creature's immature person term.
- Fixed a bug that caused 'Her' and 'Their' pronouns to sometimes be displayed instead of the substantive 'Hers' and 'Theirs'.
- Fixed a bug that caused the quest 'Reclamation' to soft-lock by pouring warm static on warleaders.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to permanently be rendered below other objects after being enclosed.
- [modding] Added a TierScaling flag to XP events, which when disabled skips scaling XP awards by level difference to the creature killed.
