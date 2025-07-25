Changes:

VSYNC and Buffering options are now available in the FPS settings on the home screen



VSYNC or triple buffering can help those who experience screen tearing from monitor refresh rate related issues.

However, please be advised that using VSYNC on multiple simultaneous applications can cause screen freezing or white-screen crashes. As a general tip, If you are alt-tabbing between different applications, consider turning vsync OFF.



Optimized some more Shaders for dynamic lighting



Xbox controllers are now automatically detected when plugged in, and the correct default configuration is applied. For other controllers, you may need to activate steam input separately as we are still in the process of optimizing partial controller support.





Quest “Restore Crew Haven” now retroactively finishes for all other players on multiplayer if any player on a server clears the rubbles.



Fixed an issue where Maple syrup taps were not interactable via mouse clicks if placed close to other syrup taps.



Maple Syrup tap now properly shows the time remaining on collecting Maple Syrup.



Clam and Crab harvester ranges have been increased. Your crew will now harvest clams and crabs without needing the presence of the captain as long as job orders are given.



Windmill, Iron Stove, Advanced Fermenters, and Advanced Aging Barrels have had their ranges increased



Fixed an animation issue with the shovel where the sound and effects were not timed properly



Pickup animation now only plays once every second to avoid glitching when someone spams the F key to pick up something nearby.



Fixed an issue where the sprint ability was taking too much energy at a higher energy pool (when more points were added to the energy stat).



Added some smoothing when player character turns instead of flipping instantly towards the direction of motion



Fixed a bug where Chairs were taking damage during the storms



The stats panel background in the inventory window is changed to display the stats a bit more clearly.



The Quest Journey Home Part 1 is now available at the Shady Trader



The Quest Obtain a Treasure Map is now given when someone breaks the lost chest at the Crash site for the first time.



The in- game journal has been updated to include a new Trading tab with more information to come on Trading and Trade deliveries.



