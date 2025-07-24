 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Hey everyone,


Thank you all for the amazing support recently — it’s been incredibly encouraging and has helped us a ton as we continue growing Scope X. This update brings new customization options, better UI flow, and a bunch of quality-of-life improvements.


Here’s what’s new:



⌨️ New Keybinds Experience

What's New:
  • All keybinds are now managed in a single, easy-to-use table — add as many as you need for any action.
  • Added custom zoom amounts for Increase / Decrease Zoom.
  • Added Delay (ms) setting for Toggle Zoom (Hold).
  • New Set Zoom action to jump to a specific zoom level.





📐Focus Shape

What's New:
  • New Focus Shape Settings UI for easier customization.
  • Added Focus Shape Variants:
    • Circle
    • Square
    • Rectangle
    • Custom — define your own width, height, and roundness






🪴Quality of Life Improvements

  • Improved the Position Picker experience and fixed preview not loading.
  • Added more UI animations for smoother transitions.
  • Fixed UI stutter when changing shortcut keys or languages.
  • Sidebar and title bar now update properly when switching languages.
  • Added Zoom Behavior dropdown: Fixed Position, Follow Cursor.
  • Consolidated Focus Shape, Zoom Settings, and Follow Cursor into a single Zoom Settings tab.
  • Reduced sidebar width to maximize space in smaller window sizes.

