⌨️ New Keybinds Experience

All keybinds are now managed in a single, easy-to-use table — add as many as you need for any action.



Added custom zoom amounts for Increase / Decrease Zoom .



. Added Delay (ms) setting for Toggle Zoom (Hold) .



setting for . New Set Zoom action to jump to a specific zoom level.



📐Focus Shape

New Focus Shape Settings UI for easier customization.



UI for easier customization. Added Focus Shape Variants :

Circle

Square

Rectangle

Custom — define your own width, height, and roundness





:

🪴Quality of Life Improvements

Improved the Position Picker experience and fixed preview not loading.



Added more UI animations for smoother transitions.



Fixed UI stutter when changing shortcut keys or languages.



Sidebar and title bar now update properly when switching languages.



Added Zoom Behavior dropdown: Fixed Position , Follow Cursor .



dropdown: , . Consolidated Focus Shape, Zoom Settings, and Follow Cursor into a single Zoom Settings tab.



tab. Reduced sidebar width to maximize space in smaller window sizes.



Hey everyone,Thank you all for the amazing support recently — it’s been incredibly encouraging and has helped us a ton as we continue growing Scope X. This update brings new customization options, better UI flow, and a bunch of quality-of-life improvements.Here’s what’s new: