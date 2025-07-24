 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19347845 Edited 24 July 2025 – 21:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce that our latest update brings support for more than 10 languages, making the game more accessible to players worldwide. Dive in and enjoy the experience in your preferred language!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3797391
