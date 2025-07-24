 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Small update to correct mistakes and improve gameplay balance

1. Remus and Artemis now have death quotes when they are NPCs

2. “The End” screen graphic for Bonus Campaign has been updated

3. Save screen is now called properly after completing Bonus Campaign

4. Skill growth rate increased for Kurt, Bancroft, and Gael

5. Speed reduced for Chapter 16 boss

