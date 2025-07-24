Small update to correct mistakes and improve gameplay balance
1. Remus and Artemis now have death quotes when they are NPCs
2. “The End” screen graphic for Bonus Campaign has been updated
3. Save screen is now called properly after completing Bonus Campaign
4. Skill growth rate increased for Kurt, Bancroft, and Gael
5. Speed reduced for Chapter 16 boss
July 24 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3424232
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update