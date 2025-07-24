Hello Aniaml Lovers 👋

First of all, the whole team would like to thank all of you 🫵 every single player who played Animal Shelter 2 and those who left us their feedback, which was invaluable in improving the game - thank you. 🤝

Changelog for Patch 1.0.17 👇

Added disabling of flashing effects setting (currently turns off lighting strikes and camera flash).



Pets in main menu will again follow cursor with their heads



Displaying '+' near bonus factors of adoption summary to make it more clear that this value is added to the final result.



You can now take stool sample from litterbox. The last pet that used the litterbox will be shown in tooltip when hovering over litterbox.



Pets requiring stool diagnosis will now produce it more frequently.



Fix poop sometimes disappearing for no reason while inside shelter. It should only disappear after a while when outside.



Fixed ESC key exiting settings window while rebinding keys. This sometimes resulted in settings window being blocked.



Fixed saving keybindings.



Added canceling of rebinding.



Fixed rebinding keys like jump and crouch for keyboard.



Fixed unlocking all the content after disabling quests.



Fixed invisible van during driving out of the garage.



Fixed loading of the adopter leaving the shelter with the first pet.



Fixed snow on sidewalk not being interactable in some cases while sidewalk was fully covered by the snow.



Fixed some of the snow on sidewalk not being correctly cleaned up.



Fixed persistent shoveling sound after worker finished clearing away the snow.



Fixed gamepad gameplay sensitivity setting not working correctly.



Fixed cage walls that were blocking pet's senses.



Fixed user report description not allowing multiple lines of report.



Fixed item disappearing issues while near dog and cat cages.



Fixed Bengal's head rotation limits.



Fixed hanging clock collider.



Fixed pet status card on cages being really dark during night hours.



Fixed cat sometimes levitating while being on the cat walks in cat cages.



Fixed human models boots clipping.



Tweaked sound for sample analyzer.



Minor fixes regarding placement of some 3D objects.



Fixed muzzles tooltip saying "Available in full version!" in early game, while playing full version.

Over 24 hours after the official premiere, we are coming to you with the first update! ✅Based on the information and feedback you sent us, we rolled up our sleeves and below you can find a list of changes and improvements to the game.