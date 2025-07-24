NEW TITLE, ACHIEVEMENTS AND LEADERBOARD
Update notes via Steam Community
We've decided to change the title of the game from Hell's Kitchen to Kitchen Gore to avoid confusion with the american tv show. We also added achievements (icons will be in place soon too) and a leaderboard for the survival mode!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update