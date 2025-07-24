 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19347697 Edited 24 July 2025 – 18:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've decided to change the title of the game from Hell's Kitchen to Kitchen Gore to avoid confusion with the american tv show. We also added achievements (icons will be in place soon too) and a leaderboard for the survival mode!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3833101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link